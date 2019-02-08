CoHSEM Chairman appeals for smooth conduct of exam

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 7: Pointing out that Class XII and Class XI exams are very crucial in the career of any student, CoHSEM Chairman L Mahendra has appealed to all the people of the State including students, student organisations, Meira Paibis and CSOs to cooperate with CoHSEM in its efforts to conduct the examinations smoothly without any untoward incident.

Speaking to media persons today, Mahendra also conveyed best wishes to all the students who would be appearing the two exams.

Higher Secondary Examination (Class XII) 2019 will commence from February 18 and it will continue till March 20 while Class XI exam will start from February 20 and conclude on March 30.

Altogether 28945 students including 7553 in Arts stream, 20,728 in Science stream and 664 in Commerce stream will appear the HSE 2019 at 100 exam centres.

A total of 30,083 students will give the Class XI exam in 189 schools.

There will be 100 flying squads for the 100 exam centres of HSE 2019 and the flying squads would reach their respective exam centres 30 minutes before commencement of exam.

As for some sensitive exam centres, special task forces have been already constituted, Mahendra said.

He informed that CoHSEM has been making all efforts to conduct the exams in a free and fair manner.

The Chief Secretary and the DGP have been appealed to take up necessary security measures for the HSE 2019, Mahendra said.

The CoHSEM Chairman said that only 35 out of the 100 exam centres are Government centres. Principals of each school/exam centre would serve as officers in-charge of the exam centres and they would be assisted by one supervisor each selected by CoHSEM.

The DGP has also been appealed to keep the cyber crime unit on alert so as to check circulation of dummy question papers in social media, he added.