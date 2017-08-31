COHSEM informs

IMPHAL, Aug 30:the last date of issue and submission of prescribed application form for obtaining the Eligibility Certificate for admission in Class XI during the current academic session in the institutions under COHSEM has been extended up to September 8, informed a statement.
