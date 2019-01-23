College students to boycott R-Day

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 22 : Expressing strong resentment and objection against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016, college students’ unions in the State have resolved to boycott this year’s Republic Day celebration.

This was announced by the respective college students’ unions before media this afternoon.

DM College of Arts Students’ Union general secretary Ningthoujam Priyobarta, DM College of Commerce Students’ Union general secretary Th Gouradas and Manipur College Students’ Union general secretary L Sachindev said that the CAB 2016 which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 will bring disastrous impacts throughout the North East region and it would pave the way for total annihilation of the State’s indigenous people.

They urged the State Government to lobby with the Central Government not to pass the Bill in the Rajya Sabha.

They asked BJP Manipur Pradesh president and Rajya Sabha MP K Bhabananda to work according to the pulse of the people of Manipur and urge fellow MPs not to pass the Bill.

The student leaders said that they would stay away from this year’s Republic Day celebration in protest against the CAB 2016.

They pledged that they would extend full support to any protest movement launched by student bodies and CSOs against the Bill.

They further appealed to all the people of the State and the North East to unite and fight collectively against the Bill.

Meanwhile, protest demonstrations cum public meetings were held today at Konjeng Hazari Leikai and Sayang Pukhri Mapal against CAB 2016.

The protest demonstrations cum public meetings were organised by AMSU, MSF, DESAM, KSA, SUK and AIMS in association with local Meira Paibi groups.

Speakers who addressed the protest demonstrations cum public meetings alleged that the CAB 2016 is a sinister strategy of the Government of India to annihilate all the indigenous people of the North East including Manipur.

As such, the people of Manipur and the North East will never accept the Bill even though it was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, they said.

They further underscored the urgent need for all the indigenous people of the North State to stand united and fight collectively against the Bill. The speakers urged the State Government to adopt a concrete position on CAB 2016.

The local Meira Paibi groups pledged unstinted support to different modes of agitation that may launched by the six student bodies against the Bill.