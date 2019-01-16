Come to the hills: ATSUM to Catholic institutions

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Jan 15 : The All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM) has alleged that “some groups in the valley” have been harassing Catholic school authorities in the valleym and added that even one “valley based underground” outfit asked Catholic schools to “close down”. However, the ATSUM did not mention the name of that particular “valley based underground outfit” nor “some valley organizations”.

The apex tribal student body of Manipur said that it “has become a shameless habit on the part of some valley based organisations who chose it to be their God sent duty to harass Catholic educational institutions on frivolous and concocted reasons just because they belong to the Christian religion”. The ATSUM added “this shameless charade of fabricating lies and heaping it on these hapless Catholic institutions during the month of January every year with an eye for seats in admission has become the sad norm”.

According to the ATSUM, the timing of harassing the Catholic institutes is “questionable as it invariably happens during the month of January when the process for admission of fresh students is going on”. The tribal student body also said that, “this is a clear manifestation that whatever we are made to witness is nothing but a drama that is played by some rapacious and wanton degenerates who see the ongoing admission process as burgeoning business”.

The ATSUM then said that “one fails to understand why these selfless Catholic institutions which had done so much for bringing modern education to the State of Manipur especially in Imphal valley should be harassed”. The tribal student body also said, “it would not be an exaggeration to remark that the bulk of our educated elites” viz, doctors, bureaucrats, engineers, intermediate officials are products of these institutions.

The student body added, “Those Catholic institutions which are at the receiving end of persecution, torment and harassment every year on reasons apparent, frivolous, make-believe are appealed to make necessary preparations for shifting their institutions to the hills of Manipur since the past and present state of affairs had clearly demonstrated that the selfless sacrifice that you have made for the upliftment of the valley people is not appreciated but scorned”.

The ATSUM suggested the Catholic institutions the “daily threat, intimidation, harassment that are rewarded to you as an appreciation for your noble sacrifices have the heart of the tribal faithfuls, and that, under such condition it is not advisable and conducive for you to stay in Imphal.”