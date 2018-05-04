Comet, EK, Don Bosco Maram grab top positions in HSE 2018 Pass pc sees marginal dip this year

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 3: The overall pass percentage in the Class XII examinations, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), saw a marginal dip from last year with the pass percentage recorded at 67.04 as against 68.81 of 2017.

As usual private schools came out tops with Selina Keisham of Comet School, Changangei Ucheckon, Ningthoujam Radharani of Enlighten Knowledge (EK) Higher Secondary School, Sangakpham and Sagar Acharya of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Maram topped the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) 2018 conducted by CoHSEM in Science, Arts and Commerce streams respectively.

The HSE 2018 results were formally declared by Education Minister Th Radheshyam at the Babupara office of CoHSEM this afternoon.

Luckyson Ningthoujam of Brilliance School and Tensubam Goldi of MECI Explorer Academy, Changangei Ucheckon shared the second position in the Science stream while Huidrom Ronald Mangang of Millennium Institute of Sciences, Sagolband Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi and Yumnam Devajit of MECI Explorer Academy are placed at the third position.

Takhelchangbam Sunaina and Yengkhom Gunchenba, both students of EK School secured second and third positions in the merit list of Arts stream.

Thokchom Singhajit of SDJM Higher Secondary School, Paona Bazar is ranked second in the merit list of Commerce stream while Kenedy Moirangthem of SDJM Higher Secondary School and Athathoi Tayenjam of Temple of Learning, Canchipur shared the third position.

Even though no students from any Government school could make it to the merit list of Science stream, SH Obed Kharam of CC Hr Sec School secured 7th position in Arts stream while Oinam Indrakumar of Johnstone Hr Sec School grabbed in the 5th position in Commerce stream.

Stream-wise pass percentages are 71.31 for Arts, 65.57 for Science and 66.07 for Commerce.