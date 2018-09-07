Committee begins to probe charges against Pandey

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 6: With its maiden sitting held today at Classic Hotel here, the independent enquiry committee set up to probe charges levelled against Manipur University VC Prof AP Pandey has initiated the enquiry process.

Meghalaya High Court acting Chief Justice T Nandakumar is the Chairman of the two-member committee. Former VC of Tezpur University MK Choudhury is the other member of the committee.

The meeting held today decided to carry on the enquiry under the Commission of Enquiry Act 1952. The committee also decided to appoint retired District and Session Judge L Birendrakumar Sharma for performing ministerial jobs such as issuing summons, notices, advertisements etc on behalf of the committee.

Birendrakumar has been further authorised to sign such summons, notices, advertisements etc issued by the committee.

The committee has already notified MUSU, MUTA and MUSA to submit their statements on or before September 16.

All persons acquainted with the subject matter of the enquiry (terms of reference) have also been invited to submit statements in the form of sworn affidavit with a list of documents, if any, on which he/she proposes to reply on or before September 19.

Statements in the form of sworn affidavit may be submitted during office hours (10 am to 5 pm) at the office of the committee (Room No 201, Hotel Classic, Imphal). It is reported that the sitting will continue tomorrow too.