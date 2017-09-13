Committee demands

IMPHAL, Sep 12: The Joint Co-ordination Demand Committee of Appointment Under Die-In-Harness Scheme has urged the State Government to make special arrangements for the applicants under the Die-In-Harness (DIH) scheme.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the committee’s secretary Maibam Sanjit explained that on June 15, 2002, an Office Memorandum (OM) issued by Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DP and AR) effectively barred recruitment under the DIH scheme but another OM issued by the Department on December 16, 2006, again allowed the scheme and even increased the DIH quota to 5 percent.

On April 1, 2011, the quota was further increased to 10 percent and then on May 16, 2016, another OM increased the quota as a one time measure to 20 percent and even mentioned appointing the individuals under DIH scheme to be recruited within six months.

The OM also mentioned that after six months, the quota will be decreased to 10 percent, he added.

Sanjit said that despite the numerous notices, most of the Departments, except few, have not taken up any action in connection with the DIH scheme.

He claimed that at the time of the last OM, most of the Department compiled the list of applicants according to seniority list and sent it to the DP and AR but no action was taken up to recruit the applicants.

Only Forest, Higher Education, Horticulture, ADC, Excise, IFCD and Finance Departments took up tangible actions, Sanjit added. He further conveyed that some of the applicants under the DIH scheme have even expired and there are also some individuals who applied from 1985 but are still jobless even now.

Pointing out the hardships faced by the applicants, Sanjit appealed to the State Government to take up necessary actions regarding the issue.