Committee formed

IMPHAL, Jun 1: Declaring that a committee called Khurai Ahongpung Protection Committee, Manipur, was formed during a consultative meeting of Maichou Ningshing Lup, Khurai Ahongpung Kanba Lup, Lairembi Sintha Lup, Awang Soibam Leikai Yaipha Thousil Lup, womenfolk and local clubs of Soibam Leikai a few days back, the committee’s president, Konsam Sarat has announced that the committee will fight tooth and nail to retain the 0.9 acres of disputed land at Ahongpung, Imphal East at any cost.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, Khurai Ahongpung Protection Committee, Manipur’s president Konsam Sarat demanded the State Government to allocate and preserve 0.9 acres of land for Khurai Ahongpung, adding that the land/location was declared a historical site under Manipur Ancient and Historical Monument Act in 2000 and a Gazette notification was issued regarding the same as well.

He claimed that in 2011, a large portion of Ahongpung was transferred to two non-locals of Telipati and them some time later, it was transferred back as State land and demanded the State Government to allocate the said land in the name of Ahongpung itself. Lamenting that a strong movement is in need to protect the land from the clutch of selfish people, Sarat sought cooperation from the people of the State to bring back the land in the name of Ahongpung. He also condemned the fact the some people of the State, including PRJA convenor Erendro Leichombam, were arrested by the Government for sharing a video clip in social media which was uploaded by some non-locals. Asking why the non-locals who uploaded the video clip have not been arrested till date, Sarat demanded immediate and unconditional release of Erendro as well.