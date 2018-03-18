Committee formed, seminar to be held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 17: The presidents and secretaries of International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), All Clubs Organisation Associa-tion Meira Paibis Lup, Kangleipak (ACOAM-LUP), People’s Action for National Democratic Movement (PAN-DM), Indigenous People’s Association of Kangleipak (IPAK), Kangleipak Lamjing Apunba Meira Lup (KANGLAMEI), Kanglei Ima Lup (KIL), Chanura Lam-chinglel Kangleipak (CLK) and Kangleipak Students Association (KSA), held a meeting at the IPSA’s meeting hall on March 7 and formed a committee called the Justice Committee for Anglo-Manipuri War 1891 Martyrs and Victims of Kangleipak (Manipur).

Speaking to media persons at Shahid Minar Complex, Imphal, today, the convenor of the committee Khuraijam Athouba said that International Awardee H Ibotombi Khuman has been selected as the chairman of the committee and president of PANDM Yumnamcha Dilipkumar and president of ACOAM LUP Kangleipak Ksh Somorendro as the vice chairmen.

He informed that the committee will organise a two day seminar on Anglo Manipuri War 1891, Battles and Significance in the History of Manipur (Kangleipak), at GM Hall from March 31.

Khuraijam Athouba said that various topics like the origin of Anglo-Manipuri War 1891, how many brave people sacrificed their lives in the said war, the various war crimes committed during the war etc will be discussed during the seminar.

He pointed out that the committee was formed with the aim of investigating and bringing up the real reasons behind the occurrence of the Anglo Manipur war 1891, and the various atrocities committed during the war, for the word to see.

He further urged the people of the State as well as all CSOs to participate in the seminar.