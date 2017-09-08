Committee urges

IMPHAL, Sep 7: The Island Block Development Committee has urged the State Government to upgrade Island TD Block of Kangpokpi district to a full fledged TD Block at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the committee’s chairman, S Robertson said that even though Island TD Block located at Island hill village was inaugurated around 38 years ago, it has not functioned till date and appealed to the State Government to provide an SDO for the Block and transform it into a full fledged TD Block at the earliest.

The Block which was inaugurated in 1979 and the then State Government declared it a full fledged Block in the year 2011, it has not been of any benefits to the people till date, he added.

Robertson pointed out that around 94 villages, having a total population of around 21,000, fall under the Block.

He further appealed the authority concerned to take up necessary action as the people have to travel long distances to Saikul Sub-Division for any official works and documents.

He also stated that the committee will launch intense agitation if the State Government fails to provide any positive response in connection with the issue.