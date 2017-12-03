Committee urges for inclusive market place

IMPHAL, Dec 2: Lamphel Super Market Development Joint Action Committee staged a sit in protest at Lamphel super market complex today, demanding the State Government to establish an inclusive Keithel/ market place for all the communities of the State and not one solely designed for a specific community.

Speaking to media persons, the committee’s convenor K Subhash condemned the proposal made by Chief Minister N Biren to create a Mao Keithel at Lamphel super market in connection with the Mao Cherry Blossom Festival.

He pointed out that vendors and shopkeepers belonging to diverse communities sell their goods at Lamphel super market and vehemently condemned the proposal of setting up a keithel only for a specific community.

Subhash warned against establishing such a market place without the consent of the people who have been operating at the keithel for the last six to seven years and appealed to the State Government to create a market place which can be used by people of every community.

He further said that if the authority concerned attempts to create such a keithel, then the committee along with all the CSOs of the State , will launch necessary protest and agitation.

The people taking part in the sit in protest also held placards with slogans demanding the authority to refrain from constructing an exclusive market place, to issue necessary license to the people who have been operating at the supermarket for the last six to seven years and urging the State Government to view the valley and hill people as a whole.