Commonwealth Games Mary Kom lands gold on debut

Gold Coast, Apr 15

India boxer MC Mary Kom added yet another chapter to storied career by winning gold in women’s 45-48 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, 2018 in Gold Coast yesterday.

She beat Northern Ireland’s Kristina O’Hara 5-0 via unanimous decision to claim the yellow metal. The five-time world champion won 30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 20-27 to land the verdict in her favour.

When Mary Kom claimed her fifth Asian Championships Gold in Vietnam in November, it surely was one of the greatest comebacks in Indian sports. It must have been tough for the 35-year-old considering she was away from the boxing ring for a considerable amount of time but to her credit, Mary looked better than ever with a dominant performance, signalling that she had put the disappointment of not qualifying for Rio Olympics on the backburner.

Three months later, Mary proved that her latest return to the ring wasn’t a fluke when she won another gold medal in the inaugural India Open boxing championship. The magnitude of that win might not amount to much considering her long list of accolades but for Mary and her followers, it was a big deal. It was the ideal tonic the boxer needed to do the one thing she hasn’t done yet – win a medal at the Commonwealth Games. Four years ago, she could not qualify for the event following a loss to Pinki Jangra during trials, and this year, she has left that disappointment far behind.

The CWG gold is the latest collection in her trophy cabinet which already has an Olympic bronze [London 2012] apart from five amateur world championship titles. TNN