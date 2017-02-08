"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
February 8, 2017 10:30 am

Community outreach programme held

IMPHAL, Feb 7: As a part of the community outreach programme on ‘Free and fair election’ held in connection with the coming Assembly election at different police stations, two such programmes were held at Porompat police station and Heingang police station today.
SDPO, Mayengbam Roni lectured on various topics including role of local bodies, political party workers and others for holding a free and fair election.

