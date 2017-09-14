Complaint against assault lodged

IMPHAL, Sep 13: A 59 year old woman has lodged a complaint with the OC, Irilbung police station on September 1 against another woman and her two daughters, for allegedly assaulting her at her residence at Khongman Okram Chuthek on September 9.

The complained filed by the victim Okram (O) Ibetombi (59) w/o Okram Meino of Khongman Okram Chuthek, stated that on September 9, at around 8.25 pm, she went out to buy a biscuit from a nearby shop and when she returned, she met the accused, Okram Ibeyaima (her relative) near Okram Chuthek market place.

On seeing her, the accused approached her (Ibetombi) and started an argument with her. All of a sudden, Ibeyaima kicked her on her hip, grabbed her hair and tried to strangle her due to which she (Ibetombi) ran to her home to protect herself.

On reaching her home, she informed the escort of her son (who is serving as a police officer) about the incident and in the meantime she heard some commotion outside her gate.

The accused, Okram Ibeyaima had gone back to her home and arrived at Ibetombi’s residence with her husband, two daughters and two sons.

The complaint further mentioned that while her son’s escort was trying to stop the men from entering the house, Ibeyaima and her two daughters, Okram Ngangcha and Okram Hiyainu, sneaked inside the house and dragged her (Ibetombi) out from the house into the courtyard and brutally assaulted her.

At last, on hearing the commotion, the victim’s son came down and intervened.

Ibetombi was reportedly admitted to a hospital and had to undergo treatment due to the assault by the mother and daughters trio.

On September 11, Irilbung police OC, registered an FIR case against the trio but there is no report of arrest till date.