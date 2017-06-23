Comprehensive win for NC Club, MPSC in Birendra Memorial Football

Imphal, Jun 22: NC Club and MPSC enjoyed compre-hensive win in the 18th S Birendra Singh Memorial Football League organised under the aegis of the Imphal West District Football Association.

In the league matches, NC Club, Khonghampat defeated SK-YC, Sekmai by a margin of 2–0. In the second match of the day, MPSC also got the better of YDO, Heinou-khongnembi by the same margin of 2–0.

MBSC, Tabungkhok will clash with SKYC, Sekmai and YWC, Malom with YDO, Heinoukhongnembi at 1:30pm and 3pm respectively.