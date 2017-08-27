IMPHAL, Aug 26: Deputy Commissioner, Imphal East has informed that issue of Computerised Jamabandi (Patta) in respect of the two revenue villages namely 37-Sajeb and 77-Nongren under Sub-Deputy Collector, Sawombung will be started from September 1 in the office of the DC during 11 am to 3 pm on all working days.

The Computerised Jamabandi/ROR will be issued on payment of Rs 50 per Jamabandi (Patta) copy through TR-5 done from the office of the Sub-Deputy Collector, Sawombung in Imphal East.

Henceforth, the practice of issuing manually processed Jamabandi (Patta) of the two revenue villages has been discontinued with immediate effect.