Condemning secret killings… Sit-ins demand penalty for Army men

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 24: Demanding befitting punishment of all army personnel involved in extra judicial killings, protest demonstrations were staged at two places today.

Protest demonstrations were staged today at Khwairamband Keithel and Bamonkampu at the initiative of the JAC constituted against the killing of five individuals in secret by army’s 3 Corps Intelligence and Surveillance Unit (CISU).

While the protest demonstration at Bamonkampu was organised by Bamonkampu Women Welfare Association and KHAMPAL, the one at Khwairamband Keithel was organised by MAKPAL. The protesters alleged that Gurumayum Gypsy alias Jiteshore of Nagamapal Singjubung Leirak, Thangjam Satish of Sagolband Thangjam Leirak, RK Roshan alias Ronel of Sagolband Tera Sayang Pukhri Achouba Mapal, Thounaojam Prem alias Romen of Langol Laimanai and Phijam Naobi of Thangmeiband Khomdram Selungba Leikai were murdered mercilessly and secretively by 3 Corps CISU.

Out of them, the mortal remains of Gypsy and Satish have not been found till date. According to the protesters, Gypsy reportedly informed his family that he was arrested by army in August 2011 from Dimapur.

Although it was said that Roshan, Prem and Naobi were arrested from 4th Mile, Dimapur on March 13, 2010, they were found shot dead five/six days later at Lakhijan within Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The protesters put up placards which read as “Bodies of Gypsy and Satish should be handed over to their families”, “A SIT or an independent enquiry body should be constituted to investigate into the secret killings”, “All army personnel involved in such secret killings should be awarded befitting punishment”, “Abolish AFSPA” etc.