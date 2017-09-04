Condolence

Imphal, Sep 3: Ragailong Youth Club (RYC) observed a two-minute silence to condole the untimely demise of (L) Ruby Golmei (41) s/o Gaipuchung Golmei who passed away on September 2, 2017.

Ruby was a former Asst. Sports Secretary of RYC . He represented Manipur in the 14th National Senior Tug Of War Championship in 2002 at Agra which bagged the 2nd runners-up position. He was also a part of Manipur State team in the 15th National Senior Tug Of War Championship held in Chennai.

The Club also shared the grief of the bereaved family and relatives and prayed for his soul to rest in peace in the heavenly abode.