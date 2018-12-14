Cong celebrates party’s victory in 3 States

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 13: Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) celebrated Congress party’s victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh with a tea party at the Congress Bhavan here this afternoon.

Speaking at the gathering, ex-Chief Minister and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Okram Ibobi said that Congress cannot afford to be complacent but needs to work harder to ensure victory in the forthcoming elections.

Asking if any of the assurances and promises made by the Prime Minister and other Union Ministers in the State has been translated into action, Ibobi as- serted that the Prime Minister and the Union Minister have been spending all their time and energy in churning volumes of publicity which are basically falsehoods.

After the BJP-led NDA came to power, the Look East Policy conceptualised by the Congress Government was renamed as Act East Policy and everybody thought that the NDA Government would pursue the policy actively but they have done nothing, Ibobi remarked.

He also expressed satisfaction at the intervention made by the judiciary into the Manipur University crisis which ultimately resolved the crisis.

Charging that the State Government tried to shirk its responsibility with regard to the MU crisis on the pretext that MU is a Central university, the CLP leader said they though the Central Government and the State Government would work together to resolve the protracted crisis but it was the judiciary which resolved the crisis and it was matter of utter shame for the State.

CWC Member Gaikhangam said that people have started rejecting BJP for their volumes of falsehoods and empty promises and the people of Manipur will follow suit soon.

The results of the five State Assembly elections announced recently would have big impact on the Lok Sabha election which is due early next year, Gaikhangam.

He went on to assert that this is the beginning of BJP’s end. The tea party was also attended by MPCC president TN Haokip, MLAs and a large number of Congress workers.