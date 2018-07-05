Cong censures State Govt’s silence on Citizenship Bill

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 4: The Congress delegates who were camping at Delhi since June 25 and apprised the burning issues of the State to the President, the Prime Minister and many other Central leaders returned today.

Speaking to media persons today, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam said that they met the President, the Prime Minister, the Union Home Minister and many other Central leaders and urged them to initiate effective steps to address the State’s burning issues.

Even as the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya where there are BJP Government and BJP inclusive coalition Government have made strong points against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 considering the adverse impacts the Bill will bring to the indigenous people of the North East, the State’s BJP-led Government is yet to speak a single word against the Bill, Gaikhangam decried.

The 25-member MPCC delegation led by CLP leader and ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi met President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairman, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and many other Central leaders and raised the issues of Framework Agreement, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016, Indo-Myanmar border row and the Manipur University crisis.

Some members of the delegation came back a few days earlier but majority of them returned only today.

Regarding the Framework Agreement, the MPCC delegation told the President and the Union Home Minister that any solution which creates multiple solution in the name of resolving one issue is unacceptable.

Any threat to the integrity of Manipur and collective interest of her people resulting from the Government of India’s attempt to appease NSCN-IM would not be tolerated, the Congress delegates told Ram Nath Kovind and Rajnath Singh.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 reeks of communalism and religious biasness. As such, Congress party sees it as unconstitutional.

The Congress delegation made it clear that the Bill once transformed into an Act would not only bring regional imbalance but may also create an international issue and they urged the Central leaders to withdraw the Bill, Gaikhangam conveyed.

Pointing out that boundary pillars installed anew in Manipur sector of Indo-Myanmar boundary is highly controversial, the delegates asked the President and the Union Home Minister to re-survey and re-demarcate Indo-Myanmar boundary together with all stake holders.

The Central leaders were also apprised about the deep grievances felt by the people of Manipur as a result of the controversial border pillars.

With regard to the Manipur University crisis, the Congress delegates made it clear that the crisis can be resolved only through dismissal of VC Prof Pandey and this must be done at the earliest in the interest of students and the people of Manipur, Gaikhangam said.

The President listened attentively and personally noted the points raised by the delegation. He also assured that he would initiate necessary steps so that the crisis can be resolved at the earliest, conveyed the ex-Deputy Chief Minister.

However, the delegation’s attempt to meet Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and submit a memorandum proved futile as the Union Minister went abroad.

Gaikhangam said that Manipur at present is literally burning with many sensitive issues.

Assam’s BJP Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal boldly declared that he would resign from the post of Chief Minister as well as from the party’s membership on the day the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 is passed.

The coalition Government of Meghalaya of which BJP is a partner too has made it clear that the Bill should never be passed. However, the Government of Manipur is yet to make any strong point with regard to the Bill in line with the people’s pulse. This is rather unfortunate and surprising, Gaikhangam remarked. Questioning the State Government’s stoic silence on the continuing crisis of Manipur University, the ex-Deputy Chief Minister claimed that Congress party did what it must do as a responsible Opposition party in the interest of students and masses as the Government did nothing to resolve the crisis.

The Congress party has been only acting as a watchdog of what the Government has been doing and what the people wish, and there is no question of taking political advantage, Gaikhangam asserted.

Congress MLAs K Ranjit, Th Lokeshore, Dr Chaltonlien Amo, ex-MLAs Dr Ng Bijoy and RK Anand, MPCC general secretary Kh Devabrata and spokesman Hareshwar Goswami were also present at the press meet.