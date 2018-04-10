Cong demands end to ‘authoritarian’ rule

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 9: Asserting that the country is running through a very crucial phase of “undeclared emergency” with the BJP led Governments of the Centre and many States undermining the principles of democracy and right to equality, Ex-Deputy CM Gaikhangam has today demanded that the BJP led Governments should immediately stop their authoritarian rule in the country.

He was speaking to reporters on the sideline of the “One day fast for communal harmony” organized today in front of MPCC’s office gate at BT Road here.

Noting that minorities in India have been socially, politically and economically exploited and their freedom of speech and expression have been curtailed even by killing them, the ex-Deputy Speaker asserted that there is ‘no rule of law’ in the country and people are experiencing a “rule of tyranny”.

He recounted that many Dalit people who stood up against the atrocities committed against them and sought for ‘right to equality” have been killed and beaten up badly during the Bharat Bandh.

Demanding that everyone in the country should be given equal rights and freedom regardless of caste, creed and religion, Gaikhangam condemned that the BJP led Governments at both the Centre and various States have been exploiting the rights of minorities.

He also slammed the Governments as anti-people and antithesis to the ideology and principle of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Congress Government will not remain as mute spectators to the increasing rate of atrocities against minorities.

The Congress party is holding a “one day fast for communal harmony” throughout the Nation”, he said adding that the same was also held at district level.

MPCC president TN Haokip who also present at the protest decried that BJP and RSS have taken control of everything in the country, including examinations.

Opining that Congress party opposes the meaningless development and civilization in the country without uplifting the OBCs, SCs, STs and minorities, the MPCC president conveyed that AICC president Rahul Gandhi directed all PCCs and DCCs in all the States and Union Territories to organize a fast today to protect and promote communal harmony across the Nation and districts.

Many Congress leaders and office bearers of MPCC were also present at today’s one day fast.

A similar fast was also staged at Tera Loukham Leirak community hall under the aegis of Imphal West I District Congress Committee.

The fast was participated by many Congress workers from Patsoi, Lamsang, Konthoujam and Sekmai Assembly constituencies and they were led by MLA AK Mirabai.