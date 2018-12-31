Cong goes on the offensive against BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 30: Congress MLA Nameirakpam Loken has questioned what Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be able to accomplish for the welfare of the people and the State during his visit to Manipur.

Speaking during an event organised at the residence of MPCC spokesperson P Saratchandra at Heingang Mayai Leikai, with the aim of strengthening the Congress party as well as in light of the coming 17th Lok Sabha election, which was organised by Heingang Block Congress Committee, the MLA asked what the PM is coming to inaugurate when he has done nothing for the State during the last 4 years and 8 months.

National Sports University was announced but there is no progress currently. All of the promises made by the PM in the past, have not been experienced by the people till date as they were all lies and false promises, the MLA claimed adding that the only assurance Modi delivered was the end of the economic blockade of that time.

However, if one were to investigate minutely into the issue, various questions will arise as to whether BJP itself was involved in causing that blockade, Loken alleged.

The MLA continued that the brazen lies spun by BJP can be clearly seen from the way in which the party organised an inauguration event of Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground by the PM himself, even though the said ground was completed during the time of ex-CM Ibobi and had been in use for quite some time. He then turned towards the BJP led State Government and asked what it has accomplished during the last few years. The BJP led NDA Government will not return after the Lok Sabha elections. Narendra Modi will fall as well, he added reasoning that the BJP has failed to deliver all the promises it made in its vision document for the 16th Lok Sabha election. The time is ripe for the people to teach the BJP a befitting lesson for its drama and lies, he added.

On the other hand, MLA Joykisan said that the only thing BJP excels at is propaganda and publicity.

The Congress party is an action oriented entity, he claimed and urged the people to be the judge.

He then asked if the BJP Government cannot begin work on the market construction at the place where Tombisana High School once stood, if the party (BJP) has finished pasting posters of its MLAs all over the State.

Speaking at the event, MLA Surjakumar Okram accused the BJP led State Government of being a fascist and dictatorial Government. The people are now criticising the Government, he claimed and said that if the BJP MLAs/Ministers have any qualm, the Congress is always open to a public debate.

During the Congress rule in the State as well as at the Centre, every Union Minister’s visit to the State was always accompanied with the announcement of a development package for the welfare of the State.

But after Narendra Modi became the PM, what have the Union Ministers who visited the State announced, he asked.

He admitted that Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced Rs 22,000 crore for the development of the roads and bridges. But where have all those money gone ?, he questioned.

On the other hand, MPCC spokesperson P Saratchandra said that even if CM N Biren is from Heingang, the Congress workers are preparing tirelessly for the coming election.

He claimed that Biren was sure to lose in the last Assembly Election but he won due to unfair politics and practice.

The Congress party will surely defeat BJP in the coming Lok Sabha election, he added.

MPCC president TN Haokip and Heingang BCC president Dr Ng Brojen were also present at the event.