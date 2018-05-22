Cong Govt soon : Ex-Dy CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 21: Ex-Deputy Chief Minister and CLP member Gaikhangam has claimed that the BJP-led coalition Government which still does not have a name would collapse for the guilt of appointing Parliamentary Secretaries and a Congress Government would return to the State within a not so long time.

On being enquired about the representation submitted by a CLP team led by ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi to the Governor on May 18 which sought invitation for formation of a new Government by Congress party, Gaikhangam claimed Congress party, by virtue of being the single largest party in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election, would soon get an opportunity to form the Government.

Urging the Governor to spell out whether the Congress party’s demand to invite them to form Government is admissible or not, Gaikhangam pointed out that BJP has neither pre-poll nor post-poll alliance with other parties in the State.

Even though it has been more than one year since the coalition Government took office, they are yet to find any name for the coalition and they are still unable to draw up a common minimum programme, he said.

When the Court passed the final verdict with regard to the issue of Parliamentary Secretary and office of profit, the Government would collapse under its own weight. This would pave way for the return of a Congress Government, he continued.

Saying that the unity and solidarity shown by Congress MLAs in Karnataka has boosted the morale of Congress MLAs in the State, Gaikhangam remarked that the victory of Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka was a victory for all law abiding citizens of the country.

BJP suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Congress and JD(S) on May 19 and this date can be observed as ‘Save Democracy Day’. There is no Congress MLA in the State who would run away from the party but there are MLAs who will come back to the party’s fold, claimed the ex-Chief Minister.

Go to Hills mission and Go to Village mission of the coalition Government are nothing but hogwash. None of these missions have any substance, he asserted.

Gaikhangam said that telling heaps of lies just to win applause from public is not advisable.

Recalling BJP’s promise to accomplish in 15 months what Congress could not in 15 years, the ex-Deputy Chief Minister asked whether the BJP-led Government has accomplished anything worthwhile.

The Government is on the verge of completing 15 months in office and it would be interesting if Prime Minister Narendra Modi has any reply for his own promise, Gaikhangam said.

Painting and filling potholes can never be counted as achievements of any Government. There was substantial development in the State because there were stable Congress Governments for 15 consecutive years. Developments brought about by Congress party can never be challenged by BJP, he asserted.

The Lok Sabha election which would be held next year would not be a very difficult one for majority of the people throughout the country do not have any more faith in BJP. Congress will retain both the two Lok Sabha seats of Manipur and BJP has no capacity to wrest even a single Lok Sabha seat, he added.