Cong has no hope, says BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 3: BJP Manipur State unit spokes-person Chongtham Bijoy has claimed that the Congress party will lose to BJP yet again in the coming Lok Sabha election as the Congress will not be able to present any strong challenge to the BJP.

Speaking to media persons at the party’s office at Canchipur today, Bijoy said that the Congress has no hope of winning the coming election and added that the party has been losing almost all the elections since 2014.

The BJP spokesperson continued that they have heard news that Congress party might put up either a sitting MP who has zero performance or two other individuals who even failed to win in their own constituencies as their candidates and added that it will all be useless in the end as they will all end up losing their deposit money.

Claiming that the BJP does not believe in spreading false propaganda, Bijoy said that BJP has been working tirelessly at the grassroots level and the proof of its hard work is visible to the people.

Trying to win election with false propaganda is not a part of BJP’s ideology which is committed to value based politics, he added.

Bijoy conveyed that the works of the BJP Government at both the Centre and the State towards the welfare of the people of the Nation is one big plus point in favour of BJP.

With the arrival for the BJP Government in Mani-pur, there are no more fake encounter cases or custodial death cases in the State which are all signs of a good Government and the return of democracy, he claimed.

Reacting to a claim made by Congress Working Committee Member and ex-Deputy CM Gaikhangam that the BJP would not last two years in the State, Bijoy said that the Congress leaders made many claims like BJP would not last 100 days in the State. They even raised a storm during the oath taking of the Governor but in the end they lost and were forced to keep quite after a similar case of Assam was brought up to the Supreme Court, Bijoy explained.

When there was an issue concerning Parliamentary Secretary in Delhi, the Congress leaders claimed that the BJP Government in Manipur was sure to disappear, but it did not. They again made claims that the Framework Agreement would be completed before the Nagaland election marking an end to BJP but that did not happen as well.

On the other hand, the BJP spokesperson asked who the Home Minister of the State was when the arms went missing from 2nd MR arms kote.

The Congress party rejoiced claiming that the BJP Government would surely fall due to the issues like the FA, the border pillar issue and the Manipur University issue but the people know which party has a hand in all these issues, Bijoy alleged.

He further said that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Manipur on February 15 last year, he (Modi) assured the people that the FA would not affect Manipur in any way. Even Home Minister Rajnath Singh made the same assurance, Bijoy said and added that BJP State unit firmly believes in the assurances made by the Central leaders.

On the other hand, Bijoy clarified that only Chief Minister N Biren Singh was able to bring up the issue about the presence of a rift between the hills and the valley in the past because the Congress had a hand in creating the situation.

The Congress often acts like preventing NSCN (IM) leader Muivah from entering Manipur is their biggest achievement, but Muivah was already declared a wanted man by the Government, Bijoy pointed out.

The Congress party’s act of preventing Muivah from entering Manipur instead of attempting to arrest him, is akin to playing with fire, he added.