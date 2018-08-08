Cong leaders felicitated

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 7 : Many Congress leaders of the State who have been appointed to different posts of AICC and CWC were felicitated today.

The felicitation function held at Congress Bhavan was organised by MPCC in honour of Gaikhangam who has been inducted as a permanent member of CWC, D Korungthang and Dr Chaltonlien Amo as National executive members of AICC Adivasi Congress and Ahao Raikhan whose tenure as chairman of MPCC Adivasi Congress Department has been extended.

Speaking at the gathering, CLP leader and ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi stated that Congress party is one of the biggest and oldest political parties to believe in democracy.

It is a moment of jubilation for MPCC because one of their leaders who also served as MPCC president has been inducted as a permanent member of CWC, Ibobi remarked.

By inducting a Congress man from Manipur as a permanent member of CWC even though Manipur is smaller than a district of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring Assam, Congress party has demonstrated its sense of fairness, asserted the CLP leader.

Had Congress differentiated its members based on religion, number and area, Gaikhangam would not have been inducted as a member of CWC. Congress party believes in accommodating each and every section of the society.

By inducting Gaikhangam as a permanent member of CWC, Congress party has opened the door for raising different key issues of the State at the party’s highest decision making body, Ibobi remarked. It was quite unexpected that a Congress man from the North East has been inducted as a permanent member of CWC, Gaikhangam said. If Congress party returns to power both at the Centre and the State, there would be ample opportunities to table different issues of the State at the CWC, he said. Saying that he joined Congress party thinking that it is the political party which would best serve the country, Dr Chaltonlien Amo confided that such thoughts like leaving the Congress party never crossed his mind.

Even as the incumbent State Government went to Delhi repeatedly, there are no takers for their words at the Centre.

“I was offered booties to come to their side but I rejected the offer. Those people who left Congress and joined other parties would not be happy now and their words would not be listened by any one”, Dr Chaltonlien Amo said.

MLA D Korungthang too spoke at the gathering where two minutes’ silence was also observed in honour of the departed soul of Congress leader Tongjakai Gangte from Churachandpur.