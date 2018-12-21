Cong MLA derides BJP led Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 20: Congress MLA Nameirakpam Loken has categorically stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come to the State in the first week of January with the sole objective of hoodwinking the people of Manipur ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

He was speaking at the launching function of Lok Sampark Abhiyan (Door to Door Campaign) held today at Nambol under the aegis of Nambol Block Congress Committee.

Loken asked if laying foundation stones of a few project when the code of conduct of the 17th Lok Sabha election is about to come into force would bring any significant development in Manipur while they (Central Government) did nothing during the past 4 years and 8 months.

In the run up to the 16th Lok Sabha election, BJP made a number of promises to the people of the country through their Vision Document but maximum number of promises turned out to be empty promises, he claimed.

That was why, BJP suffered crushing defeat in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where they were quite powerful a few months back, Loken said.

In the run up to the last Lok Sabha election, Modi promised to bring back black money stashed in foreign banks and deposit Rs 15 lakh each in the bank accounts of poor citizens. He also promised to give employment to two crore people in a year but none of these promises have been fulfilled.

On the contrary, millions of farmers have been pushed into untold misery by the BJP-led NDA Government and many farmers have committed suicide unable to repay loans and debts. A farmer even sent a paltry amount he earned by selling his produces after a year of toiling to the Prime Minister through Money Order. In the meantime, millions of farmers took out a protest rally towards the Parliament, Loken said.

He went on to claim that Congress Governments installed in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan a few days back have waived off loans of farmers.

Like at the Centre, BJP is only good at rhetoric in the State. Except for the women markets constructed at hill district headquarters, the BJP-led coalition Government has done nothing significant so far.

Ahead of the last State Assembly election, BJP vowed that they would not form any alliance with NPF but the two parties are now working together as close partners, he remarked.

In the run up to the last State Assembly election, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a huge package of Rs 22,000 crore for development of transport infrastructure in the State but till date no one has any idea whether the package has been sanctioned or not.

Many other Union Ministers including HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar came to the State one after another during the election but Prakash Javadekar never bothered to visit the State when Manipur University was besieged by a crisis for a prolonged period, Loken said.

It was a matter of shame that neither the Central Government nor the State Government was able to resolve the crisis, Loken continued. He then appealed to the people to chose between deceitful BJP and action-oriented Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election.

As for the Narendra Modi-led Government, it does not have the slightest chance of getting re-elected, he added.