Cong promises potable water for all, CM takes digs at former Congmen now with BJP

IMPHAL, Feb 13: The incumbent Congress Government has pledged that it would invest maximum efforts to provide potable water to every household of the State provided it is re-elected in the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election.

This was stated by Chief Minister O Ibobi at the flag hoisting ceremony of Congress candidate in Wangkhei AC Okram Henry held at his Mantripukhri residence today.

“I seldom give commitments. Yet I gave my commitment to reform the power sector. Now people have access to sufficient power supply following reformation in the power sector. Likewise, Congress party would invest maximum efforts to provide table and potable water to every household within three years in case the party is re-elected to power”, Ibobi assured.

Pointing out that the Centre-State relationship is bound by a federal structure, Ibobi asserted that what is due to the State of Manipur cannot be forfeited or denied by the Centre even though BJP is in power at the Centre.

At the time, many development programmes are being implemented with the State’s own resources on priority basis.

The State Government spent Rs 200 crore from its own resources in the process of expansion of Imphal airport and highways.

The State Government sought the same amount from the Central Government when Prime Minister Narendra came to Imphal to attend the concluding ceremony of Manipur Sangai Festival last year but the State Government’s proposal went unheeded.

Regarding the charges made by rival political parties that adequate infrastructure have not been developed for the seven districts created anew, the Chief Minister asked them to go to Jiribam and Kangpokpi and see for themselves.

Yet, he admitted that there might be some deficiencies and shortfalls.

With a view to promote communal harmony for eternity, the Congress leaders of yesteryears inserted the word ‘secularism’ when the Constitution of India was drafted. As such, all the citizens of India irrespective of whether they are Hindus, Muslims or Christians, are equal in the eyes of law, Ibobi asserted.

“I don’t know how far it is true but it is said that BJP is controlled by the RSS which is an umbrella organisation for Hindus only. It is also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is handled by the RSS”, Ibobi stated.

It is also said that BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda was appointed to his present position because he has RSS background.

“I’ve been actively engaged in the electoral politics of Manipur for the past 30 years but the name of Bhabananda was never heard in the political circle”, continued the Chief Minister.

There is also former Speaker Borobabu in Wangkhei. It is said that he too has RSS background. But many of these men who have RSS background have not been given BJP tickets.

Instead former Congress leaders like Y Erabot who held key Ministerial posts have been given BJP tickets. It is those former Congress leaders and new BJP members who have been shouting to uproot Congress party from Manipur. People would have been laughing with their mouths covered on hearing their propaganda, Ibobi remarked.

If those propaganda were floated by original BJP members having RSS background, Congress party could have clarified so as to avoid the people being misled. But there is no need for such clarification as those propaganda were floated by former Congress men.

Though Manipur is small in territory, many communities have been living together. People have grievances because they yearn for their aspirations to be fulfilled as soon as possible.

All militant outfits like PLA, PREPAK, NSCN-IM and Kuki militant groups would certainly realise the reality one day or the other. Former Chief Ministers like Rishang Keishing, Nipamacha etc could not translate the intention to create more districts because they foresaw myriad problems.

Yet, the incumbent Government announced the creation of seven new districts in the interest of the people of the State, said Ibobi further.

If the same decision was announced a couple of years back, there could have been violent confrontation at the instigation of some elements. They could have even imposed Central rule by claiming that there was Constitutional breakdown in the State, Ibobi stated.

“In fact, they have been demanding me to step down from the post of Chief Minister. They also said that they would get the economic blockade lifted if Central rule was imposed in the State”. Comparatively speaking, Himanta Biswa is a novice in electoral politics. After enjoying all the benefits given by Congress party, he joined BJP. And he was claiming that he would get the economic blockade lifted if President’s Rule is imposed in Manipur just for two days.

These tall claim Himanta Biswa only exposed that BJP has a tacit understanding with the UNC, added Ibobi.

“Even Union Home Minister Rajnath conveyed to me that NSCN-IM particularly its general secretary Th Muivah assured him (Rajnath) that the economic blockade would be lifted if the State Government promise not to create Kangpokpi and Jiribam districts”, Ibobi stated.

The Chief Minister then appealed to the UNC to lift the economic blockade while there is still time.