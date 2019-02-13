Cong protests at Delhi

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 12: A team of State Congress leaders and functionaries led by CLP leader and ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi today staged a protest demonstration at Jantar Mantar, Delhi demanding withdrawal of CAB 2016.

The Congress protesters shouted slogans like, “Withdraw CAB 2016”, “Narendra Modi down, down”, “Save North East”, “Save Manipur” etc.

Ibobi asserted that the Bill should be withdrawn and referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or an appropriate authority. The NDA Government does not care about the North East and they think only about mainland India, he decried. “Strong civil protest movements have been raging against the Bill throughout the North East region and renowned film maker Aribam Syam Sharma has already returned his Padma Shri Award denouncing the passage of the Bill in the Lok Sabha”, Ibobi mentioned.