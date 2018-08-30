Cong questions BJP’s game plan

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 29: The Congress party has questioned BJP what it hopes to accomplish and what its game plan is by duping and fooling both the people of Manipur and the NSCN (IM) as well by using the Framework Agreement.

Speaking to media persons at the conference hall of Congress Bhawan today, party spokesperson Kh Joykisan claimed that the introduction of the peace process thereby tapping into the emotional element of the Naga people and bringing NSCN (IM) out of its underground status as well as creating tension and apprehension among the people of Manipur by spewing lies, are all BJP’s game plan.

Claiming that the real plan of the BJP behind the Framework Agreement will start to unravel itself by the month of December before the Lok Sabha elections, Joykishan said that the people will begin to see through all the lies spewed by BJP.

The Congress spokesperson further alleged that the Kwatha Border Pillar issue and the long impasse at Manipur University were all a part of the BJP’s game plan to divert the attention of the people from the Framework Agreement.

However, the party cannot keep delaying the issue for long, he added.

Joykishan continued that the price of essential commodities have skyrocketed after the BJP came to power.

Prices of LPG cylinders have crossed Rs 900 mark. Petrol and diesel prices have soared apart from sky high prices of steel/iron and cement. The BJP Government is not a people friendly Government and the people will soon begin to realise this fact, he claimed.

Questioning the price of which items or products are kept in check in the State since GST was implemented, Joykisan said that the present Government is surviving by collecting legalised taxes from the people and to survive, the Government has no qualms about crushing the people economically.

He further warned that the Congress party, with the people, will launch various forms of agitation if the BJP led Government fails to take up necessary steps to bring down the prices of essential commodities including petrol, diesel, gas etc.

Joykisan continued that development has completely stalled in Manipur and added that the construction works at the Civil Secretariat at Chingmeirong and the Keithel at the site where Tombisana High School once stood, have remained the same as when the then Congress party left it after starting the necessary construction works. Questioning what the BJP Government has accomplished for the welfare of the people, he said that despite collection of electricity taxes from the people through prepaid meter system, the people still face constant outage.

This shows that the taxes collected from the people have been utilised elsewhere, Joykisan alleged.

On the other hand MLA AK Mirabai said that when the Congress was in power, a full LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 400 but after the BJP came, the price has shot up to Rs 907 per cylinder.

Even after the subsidy of Rs 400 is taken out, an LPG cylinder costing Rs 507 is too high for the poor people, she added.

This is akin to duping the poor women, Mirabai alleged.

She continued that no other people except those affiliated to BJP are allowed to take part in the distribution of the LPG connection under Ujjwala scheme.

Even the proposals from various MLAs are rejected, she added.