Cong questions Govt’s silence

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 26 : Congress spokesman Kh Joykisan has questioned the State Government’s silence with regard to the loss of 3 Kms of State’s territory due to erection of border pillars along Indo-Myanmar border.

Joykisan who is currently at Delhi said that Congress party would form a committee to enquire into the matter.

If what Tengnoupal DC A Tombikanta stated was true, Congress party would launch a mass civil movement.

Alleging that the State Government has been acting mute and dumb even as people have raised an uproar, Joykisan asked whether the State Government has agreed to give away some portions of the State’s territory.

Calling upon all the people of the State to stand united on the question of the State’s territorial integrity, Joykisan said that Congress party will stand firm to safeguard the boundary of Manipur.