Cong questions PM, BJP on multiple issues

IMPHAL, Jan 3: While welcoming the Prime Minister’s visit to the State at the start of the new year, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has raised some more questions in addition to the ones raised through the media today.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, ex-Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi urged the Prime Minister to give convincing answers to their questions in the interest of the people of Manipur.

Ibobi first questioned BJP’s unwillingness to debate the issue of Rafale jet deal in the Parliament.

The Supreme Court is not an appropriate forum for investigating the Rafale deal. As Narendra Modi has been talking about transparency every now and then, the issue must be probed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

Pointing out that the JPC would consist of MPs from both the ruling and Opposition parties, Ibobi questioned BJP’s unwillingness for such a probe.

Reminding that BJP’s Vision Document published ahead of the last Manipur State Assembly election promised 7th Pay to the State Government employees, Ibobi said that the exact amount required in a month for payment of 7th Pay should be worked out before the 15th Finance Commission comes into force. He also demanded an unambiguous clarification from the Prime Minister regarding enforcement of the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission with respect to State Government employees and pensioners.

Ibobi also pointed out that special category status given to North East States including Manipur had been withdrawn and the Planning Commission had been replaced by NITI Aayog since the BJP-led NDA Government was installed.

All the appeals not to withdraw the special category status fell on deaf ears. Many development projects including construction of mini-secretariats at district headquarters were implemented out of the funds given under Normal Central Assistance and Special Plan Assistance but these Central assistances too have been done away with, Ibobi said.

He then urged the Prime Minister to clarify if the Central Government has any alternative arrangement in lieu of the special category status withdrawn from the North East States.

He went on to question the Prime Minister’s stubborn refusal to divulge the details of the Frame Agreement signed with NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 while his Government has been claiming to be completely transparent.

Observing that the National Sports University Bill was passed in the Parliament only a few months back even though the Central Government made the announcement for its establishment in Manipur four years back, the ex-Chief Minister expressed keen desire to make the National Sports University a full fledged one.

Congress MLA Govindas Konthoujam asked what has happened to Narendra Modi’s promise to create 1.5 lakh jobs for the people of Manipur in a year.

He also questioned the Prime Minister’s failure to take up any action against the Congress MLA who has been serving as a Minister in the State’s BJP-led coalition Government.

On the BJP’s earlier claim to accomplish in 15 months what the Congress Government could not in 15 years, Govindas asked if the BJP-led Government has ever accomplished anything new.

Most of the projects which would be inaugurated by the Prime Minister tomorrow were completed by 90 per cent by the previous Congress Government.

He asserted that the Prime Minister should stop telling lies and falsehoods to the masses just to win elections.

MLA Kh Joykisan questioned the Prime Minister’s failure to come out with an unambiguous clarification regarding the border row between India and Myanmar in Manipur sector.

Demanding a clarification on public comments that the BJP-led coalition Government of the State is highly corrupt, Joykisan asked the Prime Minister to stop giving impressive speeches to the masses but act and deliver.