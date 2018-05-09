Cong reiterates position on State’s integrity

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 8 : Congress party has re-asserted that they would not tolerate any threat to the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, MPCC spokesman RK Anand, citing a news report published by The Indian Express recently with regard to purported finalisation of a solution to the political dialogue going on between the Government of India and NSCN-IM, asserted that there has been no change in the party’s position.

Congress party welcomes any peace initiative but any such initiative that infringes upon the integrity, boundary and political and cultural structure of Manipur is unacceptable, Anand said.

Attempts to legitimise the demand for Naga integration led to the historic mass movement of June, 2001. The dialogue process was at its very initial stage at that time. There was no proposal for autonomy or divisions on ethnic line. Even then, the people of Manipur made it very clear that anything that impinges upon the collective interest of Manipur would not be tolerated, Anand continued.

Pointing out that it was interlocutor RN Ravi and NSCN-IM general secretary Th Muivah who signed a Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, the Congress spokesman said that all the statements made RN Ravi and Th Muivah, and their implications must be studied minutely.

The proposal made by RN Ravi for autonomy and re-configuration of Manipuri society on ethnic line even after the people of Manipur, several political parties and CSOs had rejected all such ideas is a challenge to the people of Manipur, he remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi owes an apology to the people of Manipur for the provocative statement made by RN Ravi, Anand said.

If what Ravi stated and the Indian Express reported about a final accord are true, Congress would never accept the accord. Whether the accord is brought out before the monsoon session of Parliament or after the session or much before the session, people of Manipur would never accept the accord, he said.

Anand went on to ask why the Government of India has been playing with the sentiments of Manipuri people every now and then.

Even though Manipur existed as a Nation State for thousands of years, it was reduced to the humiliating status of a Part C State when it was merged into the Indian Union. Manipur was given the status of Territorial Council later and it was after a prolonged struggle that Manipur was given Statehood, Anand said.

It is highly questionable whether the Government of India had ever fulfilled any legitimate political and socio-economic demand made by unarmed Manipuris.

Anand asked if there is any Constitutional safeguard for the people of Manipur. Manipur deserves the same status as is being enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir.

It looks like the Government of India is sensitive only to the demands made through armed campaigns. But it would not be desirable for the Government of India if the unarmed people of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh decide to follow suit, he warned.

Congress party would mobilise a mass movement in association with all like minded parties against such immature and one-sided approach, Anand added.

Ex-MLA Dr Ng Bijoy, another MPCC spokesman, MLA N Loken and other party leaders too spoke at the press meet.