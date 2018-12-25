Cong stages ‘save democracy’ rally

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 24: Demanding a thorough investigation into the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, Congress party today took out a silent rally on the main streets of Imphal city with a call to save democracy in the country.

The rally was organised by MPCC as a part of the country-wide protest undertaken under the aegis of AICC today.

The protest rally started at Congress Bhavan and wound up at the same place after passing through Kanglapat road, Khoyathong, Nagamapal and Thangal Bazar road.

Later speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan, ex-Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi said that the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre has been misleading even the Supreme Court on the Rafale deal.

The NDA Government had the audacity to submit an affidavit to the apex Court which was not signed by anyone, Ibobi said.

If the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had examined whether the money paid for purchasing the Rafale fighter jets is reasonable, the Comptroller and Auditor General should table a report in the Parliament, said the CLP leader.

Pointing out that the Parliament is the country’s highest policy making body, Ibobi said that the report which ought to be tabled by the Comptroller and Auditor General should be referred to the Public Accounts Committee which would examine the process of purchasing the Rafale fighter jets from the very beginning.

It does not matter whether someone has already approached the Court, he said.

The Public Accounts Committee would be headed by the senior most leader of Opposition parties as Chairman and it would have members drawn from all political parties including BJP.

Only Opposition parties or Congress will not examine the CAG report. The report should be examined by all parties including BJP.

After joint examination of the report, even the Prime Minister may be called to the Parliament, if necessary, Ibobi said.

Although the CAG report has not been tabled in the Parliament yet, the BJP-led NDA Government had the audacity to mislead even the Supreme Court by falsely claiming that the CAG report had been tabled at Parliament and the same report had been examined by the Public Account Committee, Ibobi said. It is simply unimaginable up to what length BJP can go to mislead the people if they can mislead the apex Court, the ex-Chief Minister remarked.

For exposing their deceitful dealing, the BJP-led NDA Government has been resorting to strong-arm tactics.

The way a journalist has been detained under NSA in the State is something unheard of in any part of the world, he said.

Citizens may rebuke and criticise the Prime Minister or the Chief Minister in a democracy and the Government or the party concerned must come out with convincing clarifications, Ibobi said. He then called upon all the people and stake holders to save democracy and make democracy meaningful in the country. Ibobi also questioned BJP’s unwillingness to table the CAG report in Parliament and refer the same report to Public Accounts Committee for joint examination.

Further questioning BJP’s objection to the proposal for a thorough probe into Rafale deal by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), Ibobi pointed out that people are the ultimate authority in any democratic country.

“Let the people judge what is wrong and what is right”, he added.