‘Cong sure to win’

MPCC secretary Jyotin Waikhom, at a welcome event for the BJP members who defected to the Congress party, has said that the Congress party will score a big win in the coming Assembly election with huge support shown by the people of Thangmeiband.

Speaking to media persons at his Thangmeiband residence, Jyotin Waikhom said that developmental works and projects for Thangmeiband Kendra have been bogged down as only the Opposition parties have won the previous elections.

The Thangmeiband Kendra MLA who boasted that he was a potential BJP Chief Minister must have lost his confidence in his own party to abandon ship so readily, Jyotin said and added, that his departure will be a huge downfall for BJP.