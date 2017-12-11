Cong takes FA campaign to Biren’s home turf

IMPHAL, Dec 10: A brief confrontation ensued between BJP workers and Congress supporters as the latter took its sustained campaign demanding disclosure of the contents of the Framework Agreement to Heingang AC, the home constituency of Chief Minister N Biren.

As a part of the campaign, Heingang Block Congress Committee organised a sit-in-protest at Laipham Khunou Soibam Lampak within Heingang AC today.

As all preparations were completed, some BJP workers arrived there and warned the organisers against holding any protest demonstration regarding the Framework Agreement within Heingang AC. This resulted in a brief commotion.

Nonetheless, the protest demonstration was held at the residence of MPCC member P Sarat who contested the last State Assembly election in Heingang AC.

Speaking at the protest demonstration which was participated by people coming from different parts of Heingang AC, CLP leader and ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi stated that the Framework Agreement was signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM after the two parties reached an understanding.

The Congress party’s campaign is not about hurling allegations against the BJP-led Governments of the Centre and the State. NSCN-IM would not have signed on a blank paper if not a single word is written in the Framework Agreement.

People believe that certain demands and aspirations of NSCN-IM are reflected in the Framework Agreement, Ibobi stated.

It is highly undemocratic for BJP and their supporters to oppose Congress party’s democratic protest against such a secretive Framework Agreement.

In a democratic country, there is no prohibition against any citizen in expressing his/her aspirations or grievances. It is unacceptable for some people to forbid citizens from speaking against the Government elected by them irrespective of whether the Government has been doing right or wrong.

A public leader should think twice before speaking. Threats, intimidations and objections against protest demonstrations are unacceptable in a democracy, Ibobi asserted.

The Congress party is only demanding a clarification whether the Framework Agreement contains anything which may affect the integrity of Manipur and the sanctity of its territorial boundary at present or in future, said the ex-Chief Minister.

Apart from sit-in-protest, the Congress party may launch different forms of protest agitation until the contents of the secretive agreement are disclosed, Ibobi informed the gathering while calling upon all the people to stay alert.

Ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam warned that some BJP leaders might not be able to live at their own homes if their arrogance is not reined in in the face of the stubborn refusal to disclose the details of the Framework Agreement.

BJP would be rooted out from the soil of Manipur if they still refuse to divulge the details of the Framework Agreement. It would not be pleasant when the people come out on the streets against the secretive agreement, Gaikhangam warned.

Congress party has been holding sit-in-protest against the stubborn refusal to divulge details of the Framework Agreement for the party believes that such protest demonstrations would help in keeping the State’s integrity intact, he said.

If such protest demonstrations against the Framework Agreement are prohibited in Heingang AC regardless of whether Manipur breaks apart, there is no harm in assuming that BJP supports disintegration of Manipur, Gaikhangam asserted.

It is a matter of shame that the Chief Minister incited his workers to thwart any protest demonstration against Framework Agreement within his Assembly segment. Public leaders should not be mean-minded to such a degree, Gaikhangam added.