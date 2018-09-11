Cong takes out rally, State leg of Bharat Bandh total in Imphal

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 10: Congress party took out a protest rally on some major roads of Imphal city during the Bharat bandh called by the party and 20 other Opposition parties across the country and they have claimed that the bandh was quite a success.

The rally which was flagged off from Congress Bhavan passed through Kangla Park road, Khoyathong, PCTC oil pump, Nagamapal and it wound up at Congress Bhavan.

At PCTC oil pump, Congress workers and leaders who took part in the protest rally staged a protest demonstration against hiking prices of all essential commodities including petroleum products.

The rally led by Bharat bandh coordinator Bhubaneswar Kalita was also participated by AICC secretary and Manipur in-charge Vijayalakshmi Sadho, MPCC president TN Haokip, CLP leader and ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, many MLAs and ex-MLAs of Congress party, leaders of different cells and frontal organisations of the party.

Many slogans denouncing price escalation were shouted throughout the course of the rally.

During the bandh hours all shops and commercial centres including oil pumps remained closed. Khwairamband Keithel was deserted and there was no passenger transport service.

As such, the bandh severely affected normal life in the State.

Later speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan, Bhubaneswar Kalita claimed that the Bharat bandh called by 21 Opposition parties led by Congress against hiking prices of all essential commodities including petroleum products by the BJP-led NDA Government was observed quite successfully in Manipur without any untoward incident.

The bandh was also observed quite successfully at all district headquarters of the State. The bandh was not a bandh of political parties. Rather it was a bandh of the masses, Bhubaneswar said.

Terming the Modi Government as anti-people, he demanded an immediate halt to escalation of prices of essential commodities. Massive physical and moral support extended by common people to the Bharat bandh showed that all sections of society have been hit hard by the price hike, he remarked. The NDA Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been looting the people out of petroleum products. BJP has been extracting huge profits at the cost of the common people, Bhubaneswar said.

Supporting the Bharat bandh, Heingang Block Congress Committee blocked Imphal-Dimapur highway.

There was a brief confrontation between the bandh supporters led by PCC member P Saratchandra and police at Sangakpham Lamkhai.

Other parts of the State remained paralysed today too.

All passenger vehicle services and Inter-State passenger services were suspended during the bandh and the parking areas bore deserted looks. Almost all the shops, business establishments in Imphal area, including the three Ima Keithels, Paona Bazar, Thangal Bazar, temporary market shed, petrol pumps and cinema halls also remained closed during the bandh. Large number of bandh supporters also came out in support of the bandh and prevented movement of vehicles in their respective areas. However, those who came for religious ceremonies, medical treatments and those heading to the airport, were allowed to pass through by the bandh supporters.

Many private vehicles plying along Tiddim road were stranded on the road sides due to the bandh imposed by the locals and the volunteers of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee in different parts along the said road.

The bandh supporters blocked the road by placing rocks and other debris and by burning tyres in the middle of the road. Bandh supporters were also seen at Nambol bazar, Nambol Thongkhong Oinam bazar, Bishnupur bazar, Ningthoukhong bazar, Thinungei, Moirang Lamkhai, Moirang bazar, Sendra Junction and Kwakta bazar area, Patsoi area and Sangakpam area.

Heavy security personnel were also deployed in the said areas to prevent any kind of unwanted incidents from happening.

All colleges and schools also remained closed today.