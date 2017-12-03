Cong takes UNC to task for ban on Gaikhangam

Imphal, Dec 2: Taking strong exception to the decision of the UNC to boycott senior Congress leader Gaikhangam and its diktat to ban his association with any Naga organisation, spokesperson of MPCC and MLA Khumukcham Joykisan said that Gaikhangam, a Congress leader and a former Deputy Chief Minister, had been playing an active role to bridge the gap between the hills and the valley in Manipur.

Addressing a gathering a Congress Bhavan today, Joykisan said that despite boycotts and armed attacks on his life, Gaikhangam had always reached out to the people, especially in the hill districts while ignoring all the threats and intimidations.

Despite the threat to Congress candidates in the hill districts, particularly in the Naga dominated ACs, Ukhrul Assembly Constituency elected a Congress candidate in the last Assembly election, added Joykisan taking pot shots at the UNC.

Training his guns on the BJP led Government in the State, the Congress spokesperson said it is an open secret how the BJP had captured power in the State by coercion. He charged that the NSCN (IM), UNC and BJP are the three sides of a triangle.

He added that the Congress will stand together with the people to counter the attempt of an orgnisation like UNC to break up Manipur.

The spokesperson also questioned why the UNC was tight-lipped, despite claiming to work for the hill people, about fraudulent tribal quota when the result of the 2016-batch Constable recruitment test was declared recently.

Referring to the announcement of the President of India during the opening ceremony of the Hornbill Festival yesterday that the Naga issue will be resolved soon, the MLA questioned how the State BJP led Government would respond if and when dual administration mechanism is announced, though there will be no territorial disintegration immediately.

Recalling that the NPF had recently claimed that its four MLAs in the BJP led Government are the wheels on which the coalition Government runs, Joykisan questioned whether this means that the Government is under the influence of the NPF, which is for the disintegration of Manipur.

This is openly stated in its election manifesto and constitution, he claimed.

It is time then for the coalition partners like the NPP and LJP to declare their stand on the issue.

The Congress is firm in its commitment to safeguard the interest of Manipur, come what may, he announced and added that all other political parties should join hands for the sake of the land and the people.