Cong team raises border issue before Rajnath

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 27: The Congress delegation which is currently at Delhi met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and raised the issue of loss of Manipur’s territory to Myanmar following erection of border pillars.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, Congress spokesman Kh Joykisan conveyed that they met Rajnath Singh at his official residence at around 4 pm today.

The delegation placed a detailed report about loss of 3 Kms of Manipur’s territory to Myanmar following erection of subsidiary border pillars at Kwatha Khunou recently.

They also apprised the Union Home Minister about the hurt sentiments of the people, Joykisan said.

Pointing out Congress party’s position with regard to the State’s territory, the delegation sought due attention of the Central Government.

They also informed the Union Home Minister about the Manipur University crisis and the joint agitation of MUSU, MUTA and Manipur University Staff Association as well as the alleged arrogance of Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey.

The team headed by ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi made it clear that Congress party opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Notably, the delegation earlier met the Joint Parliamentary Committee Chairman in connection with the Bill and laid down their position.

They further told the Union Home Minister that Congress party supports the ongoing political dialogue with NSCN-IM but they would not support any geographical or administrative division of Manipur.