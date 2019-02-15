Cong team return after lobbying against CAB

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 14: Congress legislators led by ex Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, who were camping at New Delhi to pressure the political leaders to refrain from passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, returned to Imphal today evening.

The team, including Okram Ibobi, MPCC president Gaikhangam, MLA K Ranjit, former Speaker Th Lokeshore, MLA Govindas Konthoujam, MLA Chaltonlien Amo, MLA O Surajkumar, MLA AK Meerabai etc, just after reaching Imphal, headed for RIMS and met the two women vendors of Ima Keithel, G Lembisana and Th Premila who were injured in police action during the recent protests.

During the meeting, the two injured women confided to the CLP that the State Government’s stand concerning CAB was not genuine and honest.

The injured women also decried that it is not fair and at the same time it is extremely disappointing to see the State Government take all the credit for the failure to pass the CAB in the Rajya Sabha, even though its Ministers had done nothing and were hiding and relaxing in Delhi while the State was burning.

Accepting that it was the collective effort of the people which defeated the attempt to pass the CAB, Okram Ibobi further prayed for swift recovery of the injured women.

On the other hand, Thangmeiband MLA Kh Joykisan has said that it is indeed praiseworthy that the Chief Minister and the State BJP woke up at the last minute and made it possible for the concerted effort of the people of the North East region and the Congress party to succeed and prevent the CAB from getting passed in the Rajya Sabha.

He further mentioned that the Congress party will stand and oppose any attempt by the BJP leaders to eradicate the indigenous people, tooth and nail.