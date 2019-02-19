Cong ticket

IMPHAL, Feb 18: The period given for submission of application forms for obtaining Congress tickets to contest the Lok Sabha election expires at 4 pm tomorrow.

So far, eight individuals have been vying for the Congress tickets in Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency and while six are seeking the same in Outer Manipur PC. Even though sitting Lok Sabha MP (Inner Manipur PC), Dr Thokchom Meinya has already submitted his application form, his colleague Thangso Baite (Outer MP PC) has not yet collected any application for the Congress ticket. As such, it is being speculated that Thangso Baite may not contest the LS election this time.