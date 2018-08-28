Cong will not shield Yamthong : Ranjit

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 27: There is no question of Congress party condoning or shielding MLA Yamthong Haokip who has been arrested by NIA in connection with the missing of 56 small arms from 2nd MR complex, said fellow Congress MLA K Ranjit.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here this afternoon, K Ranjit decried that BJP has been projecting Congress in the wrong light by capitalising on the missing arms case.

It was rather unfortunate that BJP was questioning silence of ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi, ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam and MPCC president TN Haokip on the issue, he decried.

Even though Yamthong Haokip is a Congress MLA, the party has nothing to do with what he did at the personal level. Congress party never asked him to take arms from the arms kote.

If Yamthong Haokip is found guilty in the missing arms case, he must accept whatever punishment is given to him as per law and there is nothing Congress party can do, Ranjit said.

MPCC officially came to know about the arrest of Yamthong only after the Speaker sent a letter on August 24. Subsequently, MPCC has sent a letter to the AICC and the reply is awaited, he said.

He also decried the way Chief Minister N Biren projected Congress as a party which promoted smuggling of drugs during his speech at Lamdeng yesterday.

Nonetheless the Chief Minister’s announcement that gallantry award has been awarded to a police officer for his role in seizing drugs merits appreciation.

Recalling that the cases of drug seizure from Imphal airport and Pallel have been handed over to CBI by the then Congress Government, Ranjit challenged the incumbent BJP-led Government to hand over the case of seizure of drugs from the home of Chandel ADC Chairman Lhukhosei Zou on June 20 this year to an independent investigation agency.

It appears that the Government has chosen to keep mum on the matter, Ranjit said.

BJP and the BJP-led Government has been blaming Congress for politicising the Framework Agreement thereby wasting people’s time, Ranjit said but he also asked the Chief Minister and BJP to make a public announcement that Manipur will never break apart in case they are sincere and bold enough.

In the backdrop of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs’ report which talks about extension of Article 371A to Manipur, it is hard to believe that people will remain silent, Ranjit continued.

Congress will support all efforts aimed at delivering justice in all cases of fake encounters, he added.

MLA N Loken, MLA Kh Joykisan and other Congress leaders too spoke at the press meet.