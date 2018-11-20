Cong will win both LS seats : Gaikhangam

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 19: Claiming that people are fed up of the BJP Governments of the State and the Centre after witnessing their abject failure to fulfil the promises they made before and during election, ex deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam exuded confidence that Congress party will win both the Lok Sabha seats of Manipur in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

He also claimed that Congress party still enjoys huge public support and announced that Congress party will field candidates in both the Parliamentary Constituencies of the State.

He was speaking to reporters on the sideline of the 101st birth anniversary observation of Bharat Ratna winner and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi which was organized by Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) at Congress Bhawan today.

Accusing BJP of suppressing people’s mandate by forming the incumbent Government with crooked means, Gaikhangam maintained that Congress lost the opportunity to form Government despite winning 28 seats out of total 60 seats in the Manipur Legislative Assembly election held in 2017 as BJP subverted democracy.

He went on to claim that Congress party is the only party which can save the State and the country as a whole.

People are aware of this fact and they want the Congress party to save the State and the country from BJP’s misrule and their consistent endeavor to saffronize the whole country.

Emphasizing on the importance of observing the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, the former Deputy Chief Minister remarked that Indira Gandhi was a Congress leader who worked for building National integrity and for speedy development of the country.

Many MPCC leaders and volunteers of the party’s different units paid floral tributes to the portrait of Indira Gandhi.