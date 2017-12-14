Cong workers elated as Rahul Gandhi made party president

GUWAHATI/SHILLONG/IMPHAL, Dec 13 :Congress leaders and workers across the North East on Monday hailed the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the AICC president.

As soon as the announcement was made, Congress workers in Guwahati erupted in joy and formed a human chain in front of Rajiv Bhavan. They also pledged to work unitedly under the leadership of Rahul.

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi said the Gujarat election has proved that Rahul is the only leader among all parties who can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Rahul is the only leader who can lead the country,” he added. Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who heads one of the few remaining Congress-ruled States in the country, had led a 10-member delegation to New Delhi on December 4 last for Rahul’s formal nomination.

“Other than leaders from the Nehru family, I have not seen anybody understanding our way of life, our vibrant culture and the tribal ethos,,” Sangma had said.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, which is faced with strong anti-incumbency sentiments, is looking forward for the newly elected party president to formally launch its election campaign and salvage its situation in the poll-bound state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally here on December 16.

“The new party president is a youth icon and will surely impress the new voters of the State,” said a Congress functionary in Meghalaya.

He added that Rahul would be meeting party workers and address public rallies in the State in the run-up to the Assembly election early next year.

Joining the celebrations in Manipur, senior Congress MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam said he will go to Delhi on Saturday to attend Rahul’s taking over ceremony. “We are happy to have a young, energetic and far-sighted leader like him (Rahul). We are looking forward to achieving all pending work of the party under his able leadership,” he added.

Manipur PCC spokesman Kh Joykisan Singh said Rahul’s elevation will provide a new zeal to work for the betterment of the party and serve the people.

“We we will work harder under Rahul to achieve our goals. We will continue to work for the betterment of people,” he added.