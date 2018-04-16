IMPHAL, Apr 15: YAS Minister Letpao Haokip has congratulated MC Mary Kom on winning the gold medal in the 48 kg women’s boxing in the Commonwealth Games held at Gold Coast, Australia.

The Minister stated that Mary Kom has once again brought name and fame not only for Manipur but also for the entire country.

Letpao Haokip further wished Mary Kom success in her future endeavours.

Works Minister Th Biswajit also congratulated MC Mary Kom on winning the gold and said that her win has only reaffirmed the sporting prowess of Manipuri women at the world stage.

He also wished for her to bring more laurels in the days to come.

The Federation of All Tribal Youth Clubs Manipur (FATYCM) also congratulated Mary Kom on winning the gold medal in the Commonwealth Games.

A press release issued by the secretary of FATYCM stated that the federation is proud to have a woman like Mary Kom who contributes in the field of sports in North East India and stated that womenfolk need to be praised, in Manipur in particular, for their unceasing hard work in this year’s Commonwealth Games. It further appealed to the State Government to give more emphasis to the hill districts in the field of sports so as to train the talented youths of the State who have been held back by poor infrastructures. On the other hand, Zomi Students’ Federation has also congratulated MC Mary Kom for clinching the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games and stated that her humble journey from the hills of Churachandpur to the heights of boxing glory at Gold Coast in Australia has been an inspiration for all.