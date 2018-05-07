Congratulates

IMPHAL, May 6

Lembakhul United Football Club has congratulated Wosoron Chithung s/o Heleson Chithung and Suhani Chithung of Lembakhul for his outstanding achievement of securing 11th rank in Science stream in the Higher Secondary Examination 2018 conducted by COHSEM.

A press release issued by the secretary of LUFC, Kingson Chithung stated that the student also scored letter marks in English, Alternative English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It informed that Woroson is a Tangkhul boy who also stood 8th position (with subject topper in Elementary Meitei Mayek) in the HSLC Examination conducted by BOSEM in 2016.

Nongmaiching Area Tangkhul Chiefs and Public Union (NATCPU) also congratulated Woroson for securing 11th position in the HSE 2018.