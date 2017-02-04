Congress announces all 60 candidates

IMPHAL, Feb 3: The Central Election Committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has officially announced names of 60 candidates who would contest the forthcoming State Assembly election for an equal number of seats.

Notably, the State would be going to polls in two phases on March 4 and March 8.

The Congress candidates include Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Congress veterans Thoudam Debendra, Phungzathang Tonsing and many Cabinet Ministers such as Govindas Konthoujam, I Hemo-chandra and M Okendro.

The party is also fielding two women; AK Mirabai and L Tilotama.

List of Cong candidates for 11th State Assembly Election

1 Khundrakpam Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh

2 Heingang Naoroibam Ratan Meetei (Kappu)

3 Khurai Dr. Ngairangbam Bijoy Singh

4 Kshetrigao Md. Amin Shah

5 Thongju Thokchom Ajit Singh

6 Keirao Karam Thamarjit Singh

7 Andro Thounaojam Shyamkumar

8 Lamlai Kshetrimayum Biren Singh

9 Thangmeiband Khumukcham Joykisan Singh

10 Uripok Laishram Nandakumar Singh

11 Sagolband Rajkumar Imo Singh

12 Keishamthong Laisom Ibomcha Singh

13 Singjamei Irengbam Hemochandra Singh

14 Yaiskul Elangbam Chand Singh

15 Wangkhei Okram Henry

16 Sekmai (SC) Khwairakpam Devendro Singh

17 Lamsang Wangkheimayum Brajabidhu

18 Konthoujam Konthoujam Sharat Singh

19 Patsoi Km. Akoijam Mirabai Devi

20 Langthabal Loitongbam Tilotama Devi

21 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa RK Anand

22 Wangoi Oinam Lukhoi Singh

23 Mayang Imphal Dr Khumujam Ratankumar

24 Nambol Nameirakpam Loken Singh

25 Oinam Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh

26 Bishenpur Konthoujam Govindas

27 Moirang M. Prithviraj Singh

28 Thanga Tongbram Mangibabu Singh

29 Kumbi Sanasam Bira Singh

30 Lilong Md. Abdul Nasir

31 Thoubal Okram Ibobi Singh

32 Wangkhem K. Meghachandra Singh

33 Heirok Moirangthem Okendro

34 Wangjing-Tentha Paonam Brojen Singh

35 Khangabok Surjakumar Okram

36 Wabgai Md. FajurRahim

37 Kakching Yengkhom Surchandra Singh

38 Hiyanglam Elangbam Dwijamani Singh

39 Sugnu Kangujam Ranjit Singh

40 Jiribam Thoudam Debendra Singh

41 Chandel (ST) Chungjalen Haokip

42 Tengnoupal (ST) D. Korungthang

43 Phungyar (ST) Victor Keishing

44 Ukhrul (ST) Alfred Kanngam Arthur

45 Chingai (ST) Preshow MK. Shimray

46 Saikul (ST) Yamthong Haokip

47 Karong (ST) DD Thaisii

48 Mao (ST) PT Arhai

49 Tadubi (ST) RS Henry Hiilii

50 Kangpokpi Khadga Tamang

51 Saitu (ST) Ngamthang Haokip

52 Tamei (ST) GN Kumuiteung (Dr. Aku)

53 Tamenglong (ST) Jangamlung Panmei

54 Nungba (ST) Gaikhangam

55 Tipaimukh (ST) Chalton Lien Amo

56 Thanlon (ST) Chinkholal Thangsing

57 Henglep (ST) T Manga Vaiphei

58 Churachandpur (ST) Phungzathang Tonsing

59 Saikot (ST) TN Haokip

60 Singhat (ST) Ginsuanhau