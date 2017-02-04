Congress announces all 60 candidates

IMPHAL, Feb 3: The Central Election Committee of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has officially announced names of 60 candidates who would contest the forthcoming State Assembly election for an equal number of seats.
Notably, the State would be going to polls in two phases on March 4 and March 8.
The Congress candidates include Chief Minister Okram Ibobi, Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, Congress veterans Thoudam Debendra, Phungzathang Tonsing and many Cabinet Ministers such as Govindas Konthoujam, I Hemo-chandra and M Okendro.
The party is also fielding two women; AK Mirabai and L Tilotama.
List of Cong candidates for 11th State Assembly Election
1 Khundrakpam Thokchom Lokeshwar Singh
2 Heingang Naoroibam Ratan Meetei (Kappu)
3 Khurai Dr. Ngairangbam Bijoy Singh
4 Kshetrigao Md. Amin Shah
5 Thongju Thokchom Ajit Singh
6 Keirao Karam Thamarjit Singh
7 Andro Thounaojam Shyamkumar
8 Lamlai Kshetrimayum Biren Singh
9 Thangmeiband Khumukcham Joykisan Singh
10 Uripok Laishram Nandakumar Singh
11 Sagolband Rajkumar Imo Singh
12 Keishamthong Laisom Ibomcha Singh
13 Singjamei Irengbam Hemochandra Singh
14 Yaiskul Elangbam Chand Singh
15 Wangkhei Okram Henry
16 Sekmai (SC) Khwairakpam Devendro Singh
17 Lamsang Wangkheimayum Brajabidhu
18 Konthoujam Konthoujam Sharat Singh
19 Patsoi Km. Akoijam Mirabai Devi
20 Langthabal Loitongbam Tilotama Devi
21 Naoriya Pakhanglakpa RK Anand
22 Wangoi Oinam Lukhoi Singh
23 Mayang Imphal Dr Khumujam Ratankumar
24 Nambol Nameirakpam Loken Singh
25 Oinam Irengbam Ibohalbi Singh
26 Bishenpur Konthoujam Govindas
27 Moirang M. Prithviraj Singh
28 Thanga Tongbram Mangibabu Singh
29 Kumbi Sanasam Bira Singh
30 Lilong Md. Abdul Nasir
31 Thoubal Okram Ibobi Singh
32 Wangkhem K. Meghachandra Singh
33 Heirok Moirangthem Okendro
34 Wangjing-Tentha Paonam Brojen Singh
35 Khangabok Surjakumar Okram
36 Wabgai Md. FajurRahim
37 Kakching Yengkhom Surchandra Singh
38 Hiyanglam Elangbam Dwijamani Singh
39 Sugnu Kangujam Ranjit Singh
40 Jiribam Thoudam Debendra Singh
41 Chandel (ST) Chungjalen Haokip
42 Tengnoupal (ST) D. Korungthang
43 Phungyar (ST) Victor Keishing
44 Ukhrul (ST) Alfred Kanngam Arthur
45 Chingai (ST) Preshow MK. Shimray
46 Saikul (ST) Yamthong Haokip
47 Karong (ST) DD Thaisii
48 Mao (ST) PT Arhai
49 Tadubi (ST) RS Henry Hiilii
50 Kangpokpi Khadga Tamang
51 Saitu (ST) Ngamthang Haokip
52 Tamei (ST) GN Kumuiteung (Dr. Aku)
53 Tamenglong (ST) Jangamlung Panmei
54 Nungba (ST) Gaikhangam
55 Tipaimukh (ST) Chalton Lien Amo
56 Thanlon (ST) Chinkholal Thangsing
57 Henglep (ST) T Manga Vaiphei
58 Churachandpur (ST) Phungzathang Tonsing
59 Saikot (ST) TN Haokip
60 Singhat (ST) Ginsuanhau
