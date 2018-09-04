Congress blames Delhi for MU crisis

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 3: All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Gaurav Gogoi has asserted that the protracted crisis at Manipur University is a creation of the political leaders sitting at Delhi.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here today, Gaurav Gogoi remarked that the way the Central Government has been dealing with the issue reeks of RSS’s attempts to gag and suppress the voice of students.

Asserting that the country witnessed the biggest scam in defence sector during the Prime Ministership of Narendra Modi, the AICC General Secretary demanded a probe into the scam by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

The excesses committed by VC Prof Pandey at Manipur University is a matter of grave concern, he said and added that the VC’s initiative to ban teachers’ and students’ organisations is nothing but a direct attempt of RSS to suppress the student community. It is a direct challenge to democracy, Gaurav Gogoi said.

The protracted MU crisis is a fallout of the sheer arrogance and disrespect for the people of Manipur on the part of the political leaders occupying power corridors at New Delhi, he said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is deeply involved in the Rafale scam.

The UPA Government initiated tender process for purchasing Rafale fighter jets at Rs 526 crore each. Now Prime Minister Modi has started due process for purchasing the same fighter jets at Rs 1600 crore each which is three times the price negotiated by the UPA Government, he said.

To counter external forces and threats, the UPA Government initiated tender process for purchasing 126 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault Aviation, France.

Out of the 126 Rafale jets, 18 should be purchased directly from the French company while the remaining 108 should be manufactured in India as a joint venture of Dassault Aviation France and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

But Prime Minister Narendra during his visit to France re-negotiated the price of Rafale fighter jets without consulting the Defence Ministry. The price negotiated by Modi is Rs 1600 crore per Rafale fighter jet, Gaurav Gogoi said.

Even as the Defence Ministry recommended 126 fighter jets, the Modi Government has been working to purchase only 36 fighter jets in cahoots with a newly floated company of Anil Ambani.

The Rafale deal is a serious setback to National security apart from wasting huge amounts of taxpayers’ money, said the AICC General Secretary.

Congress party will hold extensive public meetings on Rafale deal in all the States so that all the citizens of the country know about Modi’s shady deal.

Congress party will demand a thorough investigation into the deal by a JPC apart from submitting a memorandum to the President, he added.

Ex-Chief Minister and CLP leader Okram Ibobi said that the MU crisis is a fallout of sending an RSS man as the VC by the Central Government with an ulterior motive to ruin students of Manipur.

He also denounced Prof Pandey’s order which banned MUTA and MUSA.

While Prof Pandey has been acting like a dictator, the way the State Government and the Central Government have been dealing with the issue looks like they have been taking the people of Manipur for a ride, Ibobi said.

He went on to ask if an undeclared emergency has been imposed in the State.

Congress party will support any decision adopted by MUSU and MUTA in the interest of the students of Manipur. This should not be construed as seeking political advantage out of the crisis. Congress party cannot remain silent to the way the BJP Governments of the Centre and the State have been treating the people of Manipur, Ibobi asserted.

MPCC president TN Haokip and CWC Member Gaikhangam were also present at the press meet.