Congress calls Bharat bandh on Sep 10

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 8: Congress party has called a country-wide Bharat bandh with effect from September 9 midnight till 7 pm of Sep-tember 10 against unpre- cedented hike in prices of all essential commodities inclu-ding petroleum products under the BJP-led NDA Government.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan here this afternoon, AICC North East in-charge Vijayalakshmi said that the NDA Government has been working only in the interest of corporate sector rather than initiating any single step for welfare and economic alleviation of the poor.

Meanwhile, the All Political Parties’ Core Commi- ttee, formed by 10 Opposition parties, has decided to call a State-wide bandh from early morning to 3 pm of September 10.

The Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only good at rhetoric, Vijayalakshmi said.

Prices of all essential commodities including petrol, diesel and LPG have sky-rocketed due to levying of various taxes by the NDA Government. During the past 52 months, the Modi Government has collected around Rs 11 lakh crore from the people in the form of taxes, she said.

The Modi Government has been levying GST even on children’s foods like biscuits.

During the period of UPA Government (2014), the price of crude oil was US $ 107.09 per barrel and it has now declined to US $ 73 per barrel. However, prices of all petroleum pro-ducts have been rising continuously in the country in spite of the decline in the price of crude oil in international market.

The BJP-led NDA Government has been looting the people of the country out of petroleum products. The Bharat bandh has been called in protest against such anti-people policies of the NDA Government, she said.

CLP leader and ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi said that policies and progra-mmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been opposed by some senior leaders of BJP.

The NDA Government is a Government of only words. All the ministries and departments of the Government of India are now literally defunct expect the Prime Minister’s office, and the PMO’s activities are confined to publicity and churning out volumes of false propaganda, Ibobi said. He went on to ask if the NDA Government has brought any change to the North East region during the past four years and a half.

The State Government led by BJP is unable to provide Urea to farmers even at the exorbitant price of Rs 1000 per bag even though its subsidised price is just around Rs 275 per bag. This is one simple example of the Government’s failure.

The Bharat bandh called by Congress party on September 10 should not be seen as a bandh called by a political party. It is a bandh called against the myriad miseries heaped upon common people by the NDA Government, Ibobi said.

CWC Member and ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam said that the BJP-led NDA Government has engineered artificial inflation throughout the country. It is essential to let the NDA Government know that their anti-people policies are unacceptable to the citizens of the country. That is why, Congress party decided to call Bharat bandh on September 10. He then appealed to all the people to support the bandh and demonstrate rejection of the arrogant anti-people policies of the NDA Government.

On the other hand, speaking to media persons at Manipur Bhavan today, the All Political Parties’s Core Committee convenor (ex MLA) RK Anand said that the committee held a meeting yesterday in connection with the all India bandh called by All India Congress Committee and left parties in connection with the price hike of petroleum products and other essential commodities with the coming of the NDA Government.

Supporting the decision of the central leaders, the core committee , along with like minded political parties have decided to call an all Manipur bandh from the morning to 3 pm of September 10.

The general strike has been called with the aim of spreading awareness about the illogical rise in prices of essential goods and commodities, he added.

On the other hand, CPI leader Dr M Nara said that the situation has worsened for the poor people ever since the BJP led NDA Government came to power around 4 years ago.

He also appealed to the people to organise sit in protests, peace rallies etc during the general strike.

Former MLA Dr Ng Bijoy alleged that the NDA Government has failed to control the prices of essential commodities and goods as well.