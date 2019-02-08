Congress team continues campaign

IMPHAL, Feb 7: A team of Congress legislators led by ex-CM Okram Ibobi met Biju Janata Dal MP Prasanna Acharya and urged him to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

The team made it clear to the MP that the CAB will adversely affect the North East region if it gets passed in the Rajya Sabha and also cautioned against implementing a Bill which is based along religious lines in the country.