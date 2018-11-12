Cong’s hand in MU crisis clear : BJP

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 11: Saying that a letter of appreciation was sent by AICC president Rahul Gandhi to Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) president Prof I Tomba on October 26 which commended MUTA’s roles in the MU crisis, BJP Manipur Pradesh has asserted that Congress party was enacting a drama at MU.

Speaking to media persons at their Canchipur office today, BJP Manipur Pradesh spokesman Chongtham Bijoy said that the letter of appreciation was handed over to Prof I Tomba by MPCC president TN Haokip on October 30.

Asserting that it was Congress party’s game-plan which jeopardised academic career of thousands of students for a prolonged period, Bijoy demanded that Congress party should take responsibility for the diabolic game-plan.

He went on to claim that Congress party is livid with jealousy on seeing the many people-friendly activities and projects taken up by the BJP-led Government which were unheard and unseen during the 15 years of Congress rule.

During the 15 years of Congress rule, selection of beneficiaries for Central sponsored schemes was never done according to rules or guidelines. Government officials were forced to select beneficiaries recommended by Congress MLAs, candidates and their henchmen, Bijoy alleged.

Reacting to the charges made by CWC Member Gaikhangam against the N Biren-led Government, the BJP spokesman said that Congress party would have never sat on the Opposition bench if it had done any of the people-friendly activities/schemes done and initiated by the Biren-led Government such as Go to Hills campaign, Go to Village campaign, Meeyamgi Numit, CMHT, holding of Cabinet meetings at hill district headquarters etc.

It was in recognition of the people-friendly and pro-poor activities and policies of the State Government that N Biren was adjudged as the third best Chief Minister in the whole country and the best Chief Minister among States ruled by NDA, Bijoy said.

On behalf of the then Naga MPs and MLAs, Gaikhangam, late Rishang Keishing and then MP Mani Charenamei submitted a memorandum to then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on May 27, 2005 which endorsed the demand for integration of Naga inhabited areas. Earlier in 1972, the Indian National Congress (INC) and the United Naga Integration Council (UNIC) signed a declaration which openly challenged the integrity of Manipur and it will remain a dark blot in the history of Manipur, Chongtham Bijoy continued.

BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretary (administration) K Saratkumar said that the Congress Government abolished the Jiribam tea estate as well as the handloom and handicraft sector even though the two sectors have big scopes for generation of employment.

It was the wrongdoings of the previous Congress Governments and dissent within CLP which brought many Congress MLAs to BJP’s camp, Saratkumar added.